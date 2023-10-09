Mission Raniganj box office day 3: Akshay Kumar film picks up due to word of mouth, weekdays crucial

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Raniganj has picked up on BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

All about Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj released on October 6. The film starring Akshay Kumar is about an engineer rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine.

A real story

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is based on a true story of Jaswant Singh Gill who led the mission in 1989.

Mission Raniganj reviews

The movies has received only positive reviews from all corners.

Mission Raniganj BO report

Despite a strong story to tell, Mission Raniganj took a slow start at the box office. It made Rs 2.8 crores on day 1.

Mission Raniganj BO - Day 3

However on its third day, Mission Raniganj saw fantastic jump in numbers.

Mission Raniganj BO - 1st Sunday

On first Sunday, the film made Rs 4.85 crores approximately as per the early estimates.

Mission Raniganj - Total Collection

With this, the first weekend collection of the film stands at Rs 12.15 crores.

Positive word of mouth

It seems that the positive word of mouth has impacted the box office numbers of Mission Raniganj in a good way.

Weekdays crucial

Now, the weekday numbers are crucial. Hopefully the film should maintain its pace.

Stiff competition

Mission Raniganj faced some competition from Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more.

Upcoming competition

Mission Raniganj has a little more than a week to mint money as Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will release on October 19.

Tejas next

From Bollywood, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut is the next big Bollywood release. It will hit theatres on October 20.

