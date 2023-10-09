Mission Raniganj box office day 3: Akshay Kumar film picks up due to word of mouth, weekdays crucial

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Raniganj has picked up on BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Mission Raniganj released on October 6. The film starring Akshay Kumar is about an engineer rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is based on a true story of Jaswant Singh Gill who led the mission in 1989.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movies has received only positive reviews from all corners.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite a strong story to tell, Mission Raniganj took a slow start at the box office. It made Rs 2.8 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However on its third day, Mission Raniganj saw fantastic jump in numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On first Sunday, the film made Rs 4.85 crores approximately as per the early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this, the first weekend collection of the film stands at Rs 12.15 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems that the positive word of mouth has impacted the box office numbers of Mission Raniganj in a good way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, the weekday numbers are crucial. Hopefully the film should maintain its pace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj faced some competition from Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj has a little more than a week to mint money as Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will release on October 19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Bollywood, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut is the next big Bollywood release. It will hit theatres on October 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!