Mission Raniganj, Ghoomer and other Top 10 new movies of 2023 that deserved more attention

These films sadly could not win big at the BO. | Oct 09, 2023
The 2023 box office game has been very interesting. Bollywood somewhat revived itself as many films did fabulously well at the box office. Latest example is that of Jawan and Gadar 2.
However, in the hoopla around top box office hits, a lot of good films went unnoticed. Here's a list.
Akshay Kumar's latest movie Mission Raniganj is based on a real-life story. It has only received positive reviews but it's pace at box office is slow as compared to many other films.
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer is a very inspiring and motivating tale of a woman cricketer who loses her arm. It is a must watch for all.
The second instalment of OMG 2 held a very important message. It clashed with Gadar 2 and sadly did not get a wider reach due to its A certificate.
Manoj Bajpayee's film sharing details of the POCSO act deserved a theatrical release. It is well-made film.
It is a heart-warming tale of a man who become a delivery man after losing his job. His struggle to make ends meet is inspiring to watch. It didn't do that well though at BO.
Based on a true story, the film is about a mother's plight when her kids are taken away from her. The struggle and courage demonstrated by her will leave you in tears.
Anubhav Sinha's film Bheed is about the struggle of migrant workers who suffered the most during COVID-19 pandemic.
Aditya Roy Kapur starrer deserved more attention than it received as it made for an entertaining thriller with good acting.
Vidya Balan's Neeyat is a detective drama about a murder case. It could have done better.
The film released on OTT but it deserved a theatrical release.
