Mission Raniganj joins Akshay Kumar films with the lowest opening day, word of mouth to change the game

Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is the latest Bollywood release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Mission Raniganj. It is based on true events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has taken a slow start at the box office despite positive reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a mining engineer who sets out on a mission to save several miners trapped in a flooded coal mine. It is a heart wrenching tale of courage and determination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Mission Raniganj made Rs 2.85 crores on its opening days. It is among the lowest for Akshay Kumar films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lowest opening day box office collection was made by film Selfiee. It minted Rs 2.55 crores on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's movie that released in 2021 did not attract much audience on the first day as it made around Rs 2.75 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that received wide critical acclaim reportedly did a business of Rs 4 crores on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's movie named Joker released in 2012 and it reportedly did a business of Rs 4.6 crores on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that is touted to be among the best heist thrillers made Rs 7 crores approximately, as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the film has taken a slow start, it is expected that the numbers will pick up due to positive word of mouth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai is being applauded by all. Akshay Kumar's acting prowess has once again impressed the masses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It should also be noted that 2023 World Cup began on October 5. It could have had impact on Mission Raniganj numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
