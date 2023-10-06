Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, Dono box office collection day 1 early estimates

Mission Raniganj takes the lead over other two? Read on.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Mission Raniganj hits theatres

Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj released on October 6. It is inspired by a true story.

Mission Raniganj

The movie that also stars Parineeti Chopra received positive reviews. BL gave it four stars.

Mission Raniganj BO day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj may earn Rs 3.50 crores at the box office. It is not a very impressive number.

Thank You For Coming

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more, Thank You For Coming directed by Karan Boolani clashed with Mission Raniganj.

Thank You For Coming BO day 1

It is being reported that Thank You For Coming may not take a very great start at the box office and will earn approximately Rs 1 crore on day 1.

Dono hits the screens

The film that marked the debut of Rajveer Deol with Paloma Dhillon made it to the theatres on October 5. A day before Mission Raniganj.

Dono BO report

As per reports, Dono took a very dull start at the BO. E24 reported that it made Rs 50 lakhs on day one.

Limited screens

It has to be noted that Dono has received very limited screens as compared to the rest.

Competition from Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 that released on September 28 is serving as a strong competition to the films that release recently. The film has past the mark of Rs 50 crores.

Jawan still ruling

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still ruling in the theatres.

Jawan box office update

Jawan has become the highest grossing film of the year by crossing Rs 600 crores mark at domestic BO.

Jawan mania

Jawan mania is still quite strong and it may prove dangerous for the recent film releases.

