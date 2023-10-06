Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, Dono box office collection day 1 early estimates

Mission Raniganj takes the lead over other two? Read on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj released on October 6. It is inspired by a true story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that also stars Parineeti Chopra received positive reviews. BL gave it four stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj may earn Rs 3.50 crores at the box office. It is not a very impressive number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more, Thank You For Coming directed by Karan Boolani clashed with Mission Raniganj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being reported that Thank You For Coming may not take a very great start at the box office and will earn approximately Rs 1 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that marked the debut of Rajveer Deol with Paloma Dhillon made it to the theatres on October 5. A day before Mission Raniganj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Dono took a very dull start at the BO. E24 reported that it made Rs 50 lakhs on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has to be noted that Dono has received very limited screens as compared to the rest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 that released on September 28 is serving as a strong competition to the films that release recently. The film has past the mark of Rs 50 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still ruling in the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has become the highest grossing film of the year by crossing Rs 600 crores mark at domestic BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan mania is still quite strong and it may prove dangerous for the recent film releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
