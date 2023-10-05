Mission Raniganj, The Exorcist: Beleiver and other new movies releasing in theatres and OTT this week

Movie lovers will have a variety of new films across genres to choose from in theatres and OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s rescue-thriller is based on an engineer who saved the lives of 65 miners trapped inside a coal mine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sex-comedy film based on five female friends and their desire to find an ideal partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When a girl shows signs of demonic possession, father Victor Fielding must confront the nadir of evil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A love story about two strangers who meet at a wedding and fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A biographical drama based on the life of ace Sri Lankan cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, fan favorite character Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to bring his son home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A social drama about a man who moves court to mandate comprehensive education in schools.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The medical drama returns with doctors and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of terror attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marvel superhero Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A boy’s college life turns into a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past return to haunt him and his father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
