Mission Raniganj, The Exorcist: Beleiver and other new movies releasing in theatres and OTT this week

Movie lovers will have a variety of new films across genres to choose from in theatres and OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Mission Raniganj (Theaters)

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s rescue-thriller is based on an engineer who saved the lives of 65 miners trapped inside a coal mine.

Thank You For Coming (Theaters)

A sex-comedy film based on five female friends and their desire to find an ideal partner.

The Exorcist: Believer (Theaters)

When a girl shows signs of demonic possession, father Victor Fielding must confront the nadir of evil.

Dono (Theaters)

A love story about two strangers who meet at a wedding and fall in love.

800 (Theaters)

A biographical drama based on the life of ace Sri Lankan cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Gadar 2 (Zee5)

Set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, fan favorite character Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to bring his son home.

OMG 2 (Netflix)

A social drama about a man who moves court to mandate comprehensive education in schools.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The medical drama returns with doctors and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of terror attacks.

Loki Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marvel superhero Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

Insidious: The Red Door (Netflix)

A boy’s college life turns into a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past return to haunt him and his father.

