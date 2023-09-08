Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue: True story behind the Akshay Kumar starrer

Here's all you need to know about Akshay Kumar's next film, Mission Raniganj- The Great Bharat Rescue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Plot

A survival thriller based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cast

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra will be headlining the film alongside Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in supporting cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay and Parineeti’s second film

The film marks Akshay and Parineeti’s second big screen outing together after Kesari (2019).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Akshay’s character

Akshay will be playing the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, the hero behind “India’s first coal mine rescue mission.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Based on true story

The film is based on a real-life incident that took place in Raniganj Coalfields, West Bengal, in 1989 when 64 miners were trapped in a flooded coal mine, and Jaswant Singh Gill risked his life to rescue the miners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director

The film has been helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teaser

The teaser shows Akshay Kumar as a mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who steps in to rescue 65 miners who get stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Release Date

The film is scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, in theatres worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT Rights

The digital streaming rights of the film have been bought by OTT giant Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT Release Date

The film is likely to be available on Netflix 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

