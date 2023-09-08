Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue: True story behind the Akshay Kumar starrer

Here's all you need to know about Akshay Kumar's next film, Mission Raniganj- The Great Bharat Rescue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
A survival thriller based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal.
Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra will be headlining the film alongside Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in supporting cast.
The film marks Akshay and Parineeti's second big screen outing together after Kesari (2019).
Akshay will be playing the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, the hero behind "India's first coal mine rescue mission."
The film is based on a real-life incident that took place in Raniganj Coalfields, West Bengal, in 1989 when 64 miners were trapped in a flooded coal mine, and Jaswant Singh Gill risked his life to rescue the miners.
The film has been helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.
The teaser shows Akshay Kumar as a mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who steps in to rescue 65 miners who get stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour
The film is scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, in theatres worldwide.
The digital streaming rights of the film have been bought by OTT giant Netflix.
The film is likely to be available on Netflix 8 weeks after its theatrical release.
