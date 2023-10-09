Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film has a superb Sunday 

Let's have a look at the box office collection of the two releases of the week, Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming amongst other releases.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Mission Raniganj box office 

Akshay Kumar movie had a very low start but the movie saw a spike on Saturday. It has earned Rs 7.3 crores in two days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming box office 

In two days, Thank You For Coming minted Rs 2.62 crores at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj early estimates  

Through word of mouth, Mission Raniganj is growing in business. The movie has seen a super spike in Sunday collections. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj box office day 3 

As per media reports, the Pooja Entertainment movie is likely to do business between Rs 4.85 crores to Rs 6 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming day 3 box office 

As per early estimates, Bhumi Pednekar movie will also see a slight spike on Sunday, adding approximately Rs 1.70 crores to the collections. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming total collections

Shehnaaz Gill starrer new movie's collections will be around Rs 4.22 crores after Sunday's box office report. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office 

As per the online buzz, Chandramukhi 2 is about to surpass the Rs 70 crore mark worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 box office 

As per early estimates in Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 can earn Rs 4.30 nett on day 11. It is at par with Mission Raniganj. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda box office collection 

Ram Pothineni movie is going to add Rs 60 to 70 lakhs on Sunday amidst new releases. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection 

Jawan fails to overpower Mission Raniganj. It mints Rs 2.75 crores on day 32. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj reviews 

Mission Raniganj is getting praise from the audience. Fans are showering Akshay with love for telling the story of Jaswant Singh Gill. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj all set to expand LCU with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and more stars 

 

 Find Out More