Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film has a superb Sunday 

Let's have a look at the box office collection of the two releases of the week, Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming amongst other releases.
Akshay Kumar movie had a very low start but the movie saw a spike on Saturday. It has earned Rs 7.3 crores in two days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In two days, Thank You For Coming minted Rs 2.62 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Through word of mouth, Mission Raniganj is growing in business. The movie has seen a super spike in Sunday collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, the Pooja Entertainment movie is likely to do business between Rs 4.85 crores to Rs 6 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early estimates, Bhumi Pednekar movie will also see a slight spike on Sunday, adding approximately Rs 1.70 crores to the collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill starrer new movie's collections will be around Rs 4.22 crores after Sunday's box office report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the online buzz, Chandramukhi 2 is about to surpass the Rs 70 crore mark worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early estimates in Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 can earn Rs 4.30 nett on day 11. It is at par with Mission Raniganj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Pothineni movie is going to add Rs 60 to 70 lakhs on Sunday amidst new releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan fails to overpower Mission Raniganj. It mints Rs 2.75 crores on day 32.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj is getting praise from the audience. Fans are showering Akshay with love for telling the story of Jaswant Singh Gill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
