Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office collection day 5: Films earn steadily amid ICC World Cup 2023

Take a look at the box office collection of Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue box office

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj maintains a constant box office collection.

Thank You For Coming box office

Similar is the status of Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You For Coming released on the same day 6th October.

Steady earning amid ICC World Cup

Both films made steady business at the box office amid the craze of ICC World Cup 2023.

Manages to fetch viewers

While cricket fans are going gaga over the ICC World Cup, movie lovers went out to theaters to watch Mission Raniganj and Thank You for Coming.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 5

Mission Raniganj maintained a steady pace from day 4 collecting Rs 1.50 crore on the fifth day.

Mission Raniganj's total collection

Mission Raniganj’s total nett collection is Rs 15.60 crore and GBOC is Rs 19.6 crore.

About Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer is based on the real story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 miners trapped in a coal mine flood.

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 5

Thank You For Coming earned Rs 40 lakhs on day 5 same as the previous day's collection.

Total collection

Thank You For Coming total nett collection is Rs 5.22 crore and GBOC is Rs 7.2 crore.

About Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill starrer is a chick flick sex comedy.

