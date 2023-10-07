Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office day 1: Akshay Kumar film takes the lead

Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming released on the same day. Here's BO report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra released on October 6, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is based on true events and narrates the story of Jaswant Singh Gill who led mission to save trapped coal miners.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As compared to Jawan and Gadar 2, Mission Raniganj has taken a very slow start at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj may have earned around Rs 2.8 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is among the lowest opening day grossers for Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The slow start is despite the film receiving good reviews from all corners.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj did not get a solo release and it clashed with Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the first day, Thank You For Coming made Rs 1.06 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has to be noted that Thank You For Coming released only in 800 screens across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thank You For Coming also received A certificate for its content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Right now, Mission Raniganj is in the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Jawan is still running in the theatres and Shah Rukh Khan fans are showing up in large numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
