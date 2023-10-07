Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office day 1: Akshay Kumar film takes the lead

Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming released on the same day. Here's BO report.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Mission Raniganj release

Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra released on October 6, 2023.

Mission Raniganj story

It is based on true events and narrates the story of Jaswant Singh Gill who led mission to save trapped coal miners.

Mission Raniganj box office report

As compared to Jawan and Gadar 2, Mission Raniganj has taken a very slow start at the box office.

Mission Raniganj BO - Day 1

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj may have earned around Rs 2.8 crores at the box office.

Among the lowest for Akshay

It is among the lowest opening day grossers for Akshay Kumar.

Mission Raniganj reviews

The slow start is despite the film receiving good reviews from all corners.

Thank You For Coming release

Mission Raniganj did not get a solo release and it clashed with Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more.

Thank You For Coming BO - Day 1

On the first day, Thank You For Coming made Rs 1.06 crores at the box office.

Limited screens

It has to be noted that Thank You For Coming released only in 800 screens across the globe.

Thank You For Coming certificate

Thank You For Coming also received A certificate for its content.

Mission Raniganj in the lead

Right now, Mission Raniganj is in the lead.

Jawan competition

Meanwhile, Jawan is still running in the theatres and Shah Rukh Khan fans are showing up in large numbers.

