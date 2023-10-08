Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film sees massive spike on first Saturday

Mission Raniganj seems to be working well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film released on October 6 and clashed with Thank You For Coming.
The film that is inspired by true events received only positive reviews from all corners.
The film took a slow start at the box office as it made Rs 2.8 crores on day 1.
On second day though, it saw a massive spike in numbers as it collected Rs 4.70 crores approximately as per Sacnilk.com.
It seems the positive word of mouth and rave reviews helped the film to pull audience to the theatres.
Now the total collection of Mission Raniganj is Rs 7.50 crores.
Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi released on Friday. It's a new-age sex comedy.
On its first day, the film made approximately Rs 1.06 crores at the box office.
As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Thank You For Coming made Rs 1.60 crores on second day.
The film remained stable at the box office despite positive reviews from all.
It was reported that Thank You For Coming was released only in limited screens. 800 be to precise.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is also running in the theatres and reportedly it made more than Rs 2 crores on fifth Saturday.
