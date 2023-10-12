Mission Raniganj vs Thank You for Coming day 6 box office collection dips, National Cinema Day movie ticket offer to help?

Take a look at Mission Raniganj and Thank You for Coming box office collection of day 6Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Mission Raniganj has won audience's hearts for its heart-touching real-life story of a mining engineer saving lives from a mine flood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the Akshay Kumar starrer has seen a descending collection at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Entertainment produced film earned Rs 1.45 crore on day 6 which is lowest since its release on 6th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film released on the same was Thank You For Coming and its BO status is extremely low.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar starrer chick flick attracted female audience yet failed to make money at the box office and has seen a dip in the collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thank You For Coming has collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 6 which makes a total of Rs 4.3 crore nett collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj’s nett collection is Rs 18.46 crore and its worldwide collection is Rs 22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the multiplexes across India are celebrating National Cinema Day on the 13th of October and offering movie tickets at Rs 99.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
National Cinema Day offer will boost the collection of Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Book My Show all seats and shows are filling fast and selling out so it is expected that Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming may witness a rise in collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
