Mission Raniganj vs Thank You for Coming day 6 box office collection dips, National Cinema Day movie ticket offer to help?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat rescue

Mission Raniganj has won audience's hearts for its heart-touching real-life story of a mining engineer saving lives from a mine flood.

Mission Raniganj box office

However, the Akshay Kumar starrer has seen a descending collection at the box office.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 6

Pooja Entertainment produced film earned Rs 1.45 crore on day 6 which is lowest since its release on 6th October.

Thank You For Coming

Another film released on the same was Thank You For Coming and its BO status is extremely low.

Thank You For Coming box office

Bhumi Pednekar starrer chick flick attracted female audience yet failed to make money at the box office and has seen a dip in the collection

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 6

Thank You For Coming has collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 6 which makes a total of Rs 4.3 crore nett collection.

Mission Raniganj's total collection

Mission Raniganj’s nett collection is Rs 18.46 crore and its worldwide collection is Rs 22 crore.

National Cinema Day

All the multiplexes across India are celebrating National Cinema Day on the 13th of October and offering movie tickets at Rs 99.

Rs 99 movie ticket offer to help?

National Cinema Day offer will boost the collection of Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming?

Tickets selling fast

On Book My Show all seats and shows are filling fast and selling out so it is expected that Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming may witness a rise in collection.

