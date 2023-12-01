Mission Raniganj, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more new movies to watch on OTT this weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's movie Mission Raniganj about a great rescue operation of miners trapped in a flooded mine released on Netflix on December 1.
Thank You For Coming that stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more is available on Netflix on December 1.
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's romantic comedy drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit JioCinema on December 2.
Telugu film Martin Luther King made it to Disney+Hotsra on November 29. It is a great watch for the weekend.
Among Hollywood films, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made it to Netflix on December 1. Watch Indiana Jones change the course of history.
Jon Bastiste film American Symphony is also available on Netflix now. It premiered on November 29.
Family Switch also made it to Netflix on the same day as American Symphony. It is a comedy drama about family members switching bodies.
Candy Cane Lane is a horror comedy drama that is available on Amazon Prime Video. Have a spooky and entertainment weekend.
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday released on Netflix on December 1. The animated movie will set your mood for holidays.
The Equalizer 3 is now also available on Netflix. The story is of Robert McCall who takes on a mafia to save the oppressed.
Tamil film Chithha starring Siddharth has released on Disney+Hotstar on November 28. Binge-watch it over the weekend.
