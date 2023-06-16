Mithun Chakraborty turns 73: Rags to riches story will leave you inspired
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
Mithun Chakraborty used to sleep on the street when he first came to Mumbai.
After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune the actor did not even have a place to stay in Mumbai.
With no filmy connections to flaunt, this 1st-generation actor didn't know anyone when he landed in the city of tinsel dreams. He, also, didn't have a place to stay.
Mithun da used to sleep on water tanks, Five Gardens, on the footpath, in front of someone's hostel.
The actor had also taken a membership in the Matunga Gymkhana club so that he could use the shower facilities.
After doing more than 370 movies, and dance reality shows he became unstoppable.
Disco Dancer film changed his life and later he had also become the country's highest taxpayer in 1986.
Mithun's last movie The Kashmir Files also gave him commercial success.
Mithun had also shared space with then box-office biggies Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan.
The actor worked hard for getting a Filmfare Award for Agneepath.
Dance Indian Dance also gave Mithun Da lot of fame.
Politics also gave him a foothold.
