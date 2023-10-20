MMS Leak: Anjali Arora, Akshara Singh and more Bhojpuri actresses' scandals

A look at top Bhojpuri stars who became victims to MMS scandals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Anjali Arora rose to fame with Kacha Badam. She was then seen in Lock Upp. An intimate video alleging it's hers went viral on social media in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali then called the video fake. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, 'They are using my face and my name and saying this is Anjali.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also became a victim of an MMS leak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later on Akshara reacted to the video and called it a 'cheap stunt'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An alleged video of actress Trishakar Madhu had also gone viral in which a woman was getting close and kissing a man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit is also on the list. A video went viral that was being linked to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, she then filed a complaint and also stated that the video was morphed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sambhavna Seth who is a popular face in TV and Bhojpuri cinema ruled headlines for the wrong reasons when a video of her allegedly kissing Raja Choudhary went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta's name was reportedly linked to a sex scandal. However, later on it was revealed that the video was fake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer Shilpi Raj also hit headlines for wrong reason when her alleged MMS video got leaked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!