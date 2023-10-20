MMS Leak: Anjali Arora, Akshara Singh and more Bhojpuri actresses' scandals

A look at top Bhojpuri stars who became victims to MMS scandals.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora rose to fame with Kacha Badam. She was then seen in Lock Upp. An intimate video alleging it's hers went viral on social media in 2022.

Anjali Arora's reaction

Anjali then called the video fake. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, 'They are using my face and my name and saying this is Anjali.'

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also became a victim of an MMS leak.

Akshara's reaction

Later on Akshara reacted to the video and called it a 'cheap stunt'.

Trishakar Madhu

An alleged video of actress Trishakar Madhu had also gone viral in which a woman was getting close and kissing a man.

Priyanka Pandit

Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit is also on the list. A video went viral that was being linked to her.

Priyanka's reaction

Reportedly, she then filed a complaint and also stated that the video was morphed.

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth who is a popular face in TV and Bhojpuri cinema ruled headlines for the wrong reasons when a video of her allegedly kissing Raja Choudhary went viral.

Anara Gupta

Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta's name was reportedly linked to a sex scandal. However, later on it was revealed that the video was fake.

Shilpi Raj

Singer Shilpi Raj also hit headlines for wrong reason when her alleged MMS video got leaked.

