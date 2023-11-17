Modern Family and other timeless English sitcoms that are a delight to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Modern Family cast had a grand reunion owing to 11 years of the show and the pictures are going viral on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sofía Vergara shared pictures of the Modern Family team and the only one to miss was Ty Burrell, who played the role of Phil Dunphy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modern Family showcases the lives of an extended family and their hilarious adventures. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As we recall Modern Family here are other English sitcoms to watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American sitcom The Big Bang Theory is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The popular English sitcom Friends is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a police procedural comedy streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How I Met Your Mother can be watched on Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office is a workplace comedy displaying daily shenanigans at a paper company. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Place on Netflix is a philosophical comedy following a woman's journey through the afterlife and ethical dilemmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arrested Development follows the lives of the dysfunctional Bluth family. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parks and Recreation is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 films with best VFX to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More