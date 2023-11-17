Modern Family and other timeless English sitcoms that are a delight to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Modern Family cast had a grand reunion owing to 11 years of the show and the pictures are going viral on social media.
Sofía Vergara shared pictures of the Modern Family team and the only one to miss was Ty Burrell, who played the role of Phil Dunphy.
Modern Family showcases the lives of an extended family and their hilarious adventures. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
As we recall Modern Family here are other English sitcoms to watch on OTT.
American sitcom The Big Bang Theory is streaming on Netflix.
The popular English sitcom Friends is streaming on Netflix.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a police procedural comedy streaming on Netflix.
How I Met Your Mother can be watched on Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar.
The Office is a workplace comedy displaying daily shenanigans at a paper company. Watch on Netflix.
The Good Place on Netflix is a philosophical comedy following a woman's journey through the afterlife and ethical dilemmas.
Arrested Development follows the lives of the dysfunctional Bluth family. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Parks and Recreation is available on Amazon Prime Video.
