Mohammed Shami marriage controversy: Top 10 accusations made by estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami who is an Indian pace bowler is in a soup because his marriage has turned into an urgly legal battle. Here's what all happened with him.
Indian pace bowler named Mohammed Shami has to pay his wife Hasin Jahan a monthly alimony of Rs 50,000.
Shami's wife had made many allegations agains the right arom pacer four years back at Kolkata court.
Reportedly, she demanded Rs 10 lakh that meant Rs 7 lakh for her personal expense and Rs 3 lakh for the maintenance of their daughter.
Reportedly, she will be going to the higher court and will be asking for more payment. The verdict was given by Anindita Ganguly, Alipore court judge.
She claims that Shami was cheating on her and has also accused him of domestic violence.
The cricketer was given non-bailable charges of abuse and murder charge was also put.
She also claimed that Shami's family used to torture her in Uttar Pradesh.
In an interview with India Today, she revealed that Hasin tried everything and ensured that she left him.
She has also claimed that Shami was giving her threat calls on the phone with different contact numbers.
Shami took to his social media handle that false allegations have been put on him in order to defame him. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
