Mohanlal, Mammootty and other Top 10 highest-earning Malayalam actors

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Mohanlal is one of the highest paid actor earning Rs 8 to 20 crore per movie and Rs 12 crore for TV shows.

Mammootty is the second highest paid, charging Rs 4 to 15 crore per movie.

Fahadh Faasil commands anywhere from Rs 3 to 6.5 crore per movie, earning Rs 4 crore for some of his recent roles.

Dulquer Salmaan charges Rs 3-8 crores per project.

Tovino Thomas earns from 1.5 to 3 crore rupees per movie, with hits like Everyone Is A Hero.

Prithviraj Sukumaran charges Rs 3-7 crores per movie.

Suresh Gopi commands Rs 3 crore per movie, known for perfectionism and critical acclaim.

Nivin Pauly reportedly charged Rs 1-2 crore per movie for his movie Ramachandra Boss And Co.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban charges Rs. 1.5 to 3 crore per movie, he also had an appearance in the movie Chaaver.

Dileep earns Rs 3 to 6 crore per movie, and his known for successful films like Vellaripravinte Changathi and more.

