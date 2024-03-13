Mohanlal, Mammootty and other Top 10 highest-earning Malayalam actors
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Mohanlal is one of the highest paid actor earning Rs 8 to 20 crore per movie and Rs 12 crore for TV shows.
Mammootty is the second highest paid, charging Rs 4 to 15 crore per movie.
Fahadh Faasil commands anywhere from Rs 3 to 6.5 crore per movie, earning Rs 4 crore for some of his recent roles.
Dulquer Salmaan charges Rs 3-8 crores per project.
Tovino Thomas earns from 1.5 to 3 crore rupees per movie, with hits like Everyone Is A Hero.
Prithviraj Sukumaran charges Rs 3-7 crores per movie.
Suresh Gopi commands Rs 3 crore per movie, known for perfectionism and critical acclaim.
Nivin Pauly reportedly charged Rs 1-2 crore per movie for his movie Ramachandra Boss And Co.
Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban charges Rs. 1.5 to 3 crore per movie, he also had an appearance in the movie Chaaver.
Dileep earns Rs 3 to 6 crore per movie, and his known for successful films like Vellaripravinte Changathi and more.
