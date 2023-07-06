Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan: AI perfectly reimagines Malayalam stars as iconic Hollywood Characters
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Instagram page by the name Imagin-AI-tion shared a series of pics from the Hollywood x Mollywood fusion.
Here's Mammootty being Tony Montana from Scarface. Al Pacino played a part in Hollywood film.
Mammootty can fit any role with ease.
Mohanlal's avatar as Maximus from Gladiator is just perfect.
Dulquer Salmaan's look as Tyler Durden from Fight Club is kickass.
Nivin Pauly joins Duluqer Salmaan as The Narrator from Fight Club.
Tovino Thomas is perfect to be The Flash.
Unni Mukundan looks so cool as Superman
Fahadh Faasil reimagined as Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver.
Instagram page Imagin-AI-tion also shared pics of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Officer K from the film Blade Runner 2049.
