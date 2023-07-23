Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and more highest paid Bhojpuri actresses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Antara Biswas aka Monalisa takes Rs. 35 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh for each movie.
Amrapali Dubey is a Bhojpuri actress who charges Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh reportedly for each movie.
Kajal Raghwani has been in the industry since 2011 and charges Rs 28 to 30 lakh.
Rani Chatterjee aka Mastram actress charges Rs 25 to 30 lakh per movie.
Nidhi Jha reportedly charges Rs 20 to 25 lakh Rs film.
Anjana Singh reportedly charges Rs 15 to 22 lakh per movie.
Akshara Singh reportedly charges Rs 12 to 18 lakh.
Seema Singh charges Rs 8 to 15 lakh per film.
Priyanka Pandit takes Rs 5 to 10 lakh.
Mani Bhattacharya charges Rs 4 to 8 lakh.
Bhojpuri cinema has seen a rise in popularity in the last decade.
You will be surprised to know that some of the top Bhojpuri actresses in 2023 are earning more than many Bollywood celebrities.
