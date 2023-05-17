Gorgeous Bhojpuri actresses who can give Bollywood divas a run for their money

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

Bhojpuri actresses are known for their hotness and have gained a lot of fame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's looking at the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who are better than most of the Bollywood actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monalisa is one of the hottest, raunchy Bhojpuri actresses whose good name is Antara Biswas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara Singh is one of the hottest Bhojpuri actresses. She is known for her sensuous and passionate moves on the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seema Singh is a hot Bhojpuri item song dancer and the actress is known as the 'Item Queen'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smriti Sinha is best known for her Bhojpuri movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrapali Dubey is a hottie and is known as the 'Youtube Queen'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjana Singh is too hot and is known for Ek Aur Faulad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Jha is also one of the prettiest and hottest Bhojpuri actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Raghwani is sexy and has done reportedly more than 50 films and 100 music albums.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namrata Malla is known for being one of the most seductive Bhojpuri heroines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Chatterjee is one of the hottest, top paid Bhojpuri actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 terrifying serial killers in Bollywood films that make us shiver

 

 Find Out More