Monsoon Style: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more are here to teach you how to slay in white in the rains

As monsoon is here, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood divas are here to give some fashion inspo. White is a difficult colour for Monsoon, but these ladies are her to dish out some clues.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2022

Monsoon style guide!

Here's how to dress in white in the rains.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

A shirt dress is pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Be bossy in a jumpsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Go quirky and chic like Deepika Padukone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor

Go all easy-breezy like Shanya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria

For all the fashionistas out there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani

Be all cute like Disha and slay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More