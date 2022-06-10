Monsoon Style: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more are here to teach you how to slay in white in the rains

As monsoon is here, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood divas are here to give some fashion inspo. White is a difficult colour for Monsoon, but these ladies are her to dish out some clues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2022
Here's how to dress in white in the rains.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A shirt dress is pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be bossy in a jumpsuit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go quirky and chic like Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go all easy-breezy like Shanya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For all the fashionistas out there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be all cute like Disha and slay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!