Most awaited Top 10 new movies in Telugu, Tamil releasing in 2023

Loving South Indian cinema, here are some of the most-awaited Tamil and Telugu films of 2023.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Varisu (Tamil)

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is buzzing hot amongst the masses!

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu)

Fans cannot wait to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna magic with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the sequel.

Kaithi 2 (Tamil)

Karthi starrer Kaithi was a blockbuster by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A sequel is in the making already...

Salaar (Telugu)

Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting for Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar.

Indian 2 (Tamil)

Fans are looking forward to Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 as well.

Adipurush (Telugu)

Prabhas fans are hoping that Om Raut does justice to their Darling star and Adipurush.

Vada Chennai 2 (Tamil)

Fans cannot wait to know more about Anbu, played by Dhanush. Vetrimaaran is currently busy with other projects.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a huge buzz amongst the fans.

Thunivu (Tamil)

Ajith Kumar fans are excited to know watch their Thala Ajith on the big screens again with Thunivu by H Vinoth.

Waltair Veerayya (Telugu)

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the first films releasing in January 2023.

