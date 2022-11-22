Most awaited Top 10 new movies in Telugu, Tamil releasing in 2023

Loving South Indian cinema, here are some of the most-awaited Tamil and Telugu films of 2023.Source: Bollywood
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is buzzing hot amongst the masses!
Fans cannot wait to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna magic with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the sequel.
Karthi starrer Kaithi was a blockbuster by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A sequel is in the making already...
Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting for Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar.
Fans are looking forward to Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 as well.
Prabhas fans are hoping that Om Raut does justice to their Darling star and Adipurush.
Fans cannot wait to know more about Anbu, played by Dhanush. Vetrimaaran is currently busy with other projects.
Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a huge buzz amongst the fans.
Ajith Kumar fans are excited to know watch their Thala Ajith on the big screens again with Thunivu by H Vinoth.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the first films releasing in January 2023.
