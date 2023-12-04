Most awaited web series and films to binge watch on different OTT platforms in December
Everybody is sure to find something to enjoy this month, whether they prefer classic movies or series that push the boundaries of genres. See which OTT releases are most anticipated for December 2023.
Taking cues from Archie Comics, Zoya Akhtar's upcoming musical drama 'The Archies' narrates the tale of Archie Andrews and his close-knit companions.
Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda play important roles in the movie.
The second installment of "The Freelancer," which received positive feedback from readers, will be released in December.
The series, which is an adaptation of Shirish Thorat's book "A Ticket to Syria," tells the story of a former police officer who becomes a freelance spy and sets out to save a young girl who is imprisoned in Syria.
"Kadak Singh," a suspenseful thriller directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, centers on a Department of Financial Crimes official who is suffering from retrograde amnesia.
Netflix is getting ready to launch 'The Crown's' final season in December. Queen Elizabeth II will be the focus.
Get ready to say hello to Berlin from Money Heist once more as the absurd thief gathers a team of skilled robbers for one of his most audacious and remarkable heists to date.
