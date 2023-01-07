Most expensive Indian films in history of cinema: Check top 10 list

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan, Prabhas actor Adipurush, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR and more; check out the list of most expensive Indian movies here.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead role. The film is one of the most awaited upcoming films that has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's film starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 300 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and more top actors in lead roles. The film was reportedly made on the budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's film Prithviraj film was made on a budget of Rs. 300 crore reportedly.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma's film Zero released in 2018 but did not do well at the box office. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 270 crore.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam failed to make a mark at the box office. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 17.80 crore from the Hindi belt.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan failed to impress the audiences. Reportedly the film was made on a budget of Rs. 310 crore.

2.0

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson's starrer film 2.0 was made on a budget of Rs. 575 crores reportedly. The makers invested a lot of amount on the VFX and the film received a great response post its release.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR film RRR received a massive response from the audiences. The film was reportedly made on a budget on Rs. 400 crore.

Saaho

South Indian actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho did not win hearts with their storyline and plot. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore.

