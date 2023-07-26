Most expensive watches owned by Ram Charan

Jul 26, 2023

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue

Priced for Rs 22 lakhs, the edition of the brand is made of sapphire crystal and stainless steel. The Arabic numerals are in white gold.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph

A self-winding rose gold watch worth Rs 68 Lakh to 1 crore, depending on import duties and taxes.

RM 61-01 Yohan Blake

A sapphire crystal studded Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch that is close to Rs 3 crore and known for its manual winding and water resistance.

Hublot King Power Limited Edition

This classic piece worth Rs 18 Lakhs might be one of the cheapest in his collection but it is a limited edition timepiece.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James

Another same brand watch owned by Ram Charan is worth Rs. 43 lakhs.

Richard Mille RM029

The interesting part of the worth Rs 1.5 crore watch is the high palladium content of 18K white gold weight.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix

This watch is a whopping Rs 1.25 crore. Without import duties and taxes, it costs Rs 75 Lakhs.

