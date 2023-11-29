Most favourite red carpet fails in the history of fashion
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Euphoria’s fave Sydney Sweeney wore a bow on her dress, that too, towards the end which was not liked by the fashion police run by the fans.
To put it mildly, Jada Pinkett Smith's Oscar experience in 2022 was quite eventful. She was among the worst-dressed people of the evening.
Rihanna appeared cartoon-like in the Giambattista Valli tulle gown, as if she had just stepped out of an animated Disney film.
Veteran actor John Travolta wore a basic jeans coat combination to a red carpet event which made his fans question his fashion choices for such important events.
Gaga wore a pair of gloves that looked like kitchen gloves you could buy with her stunning, eye-catching Alaia dress.
The singer of "My Bloody Valentine" wore a bright purple Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in silver spikes to the 2022 American Music Awards.
The ex-member of One Direction isn't afraid to challenge conventional wisdom, and this jumpsuit was no exception.
Kim Kardashian made her debut at the Met Gala in 2013. The reality star received a lot of backlash because of the way she looked.
Rami Malek was highly questioned on social media for wearing a casual outfit for such a stylish and great function.
