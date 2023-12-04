Most loved K-pop bands of 2023 along with BTS, Stray Kids, ITZY
The hottest boy band, Stray Kids, made a major impression on the K-pop scene with their 2018 debut, and they don't seem to be slowing down in the near future.
Enhypen released a mini album called DARK BLOOD to mark their first comeback of the year.
The year 2023 is shaping up to be very busy for Tomorrow x Together! They released The Name Chapter: Temptation, their fifth mini album, on January 27, 2023.
NewJeans is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop, despite the fact that they only made their debut in 2022.
Even though Twice is one of the more established bands on this list, they consistently release captivating new songs, and 2023 is not different!
When the five-member power group, Itzy made their debut in 2019, they broke records. During that period, "Dalla Dalla" emerged as the K-pop group's most-watched first-day music video.
With LE SSERAFIM's most recent return, there's a lot to be excited about as they only made their debut in 2022.
Given that BLACKPINK was YG Entertainment's second girl group after 2NE1, fans eagerly awaited their debut.
The world has gone crazy for BTS. With their infectious pop tunes, the South Korean boy band, whose name is an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan, has dominated the charts since making their debut in 2013.
