Most stylish and glamorous photos of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani had a pretty roka ceremony recently. Check out their cutest photos right here.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29 in presence of close family members.
The cute couple got engaged at Shreenathji temple at NathDwara, Rajasthan in presence of their family.
Reportedly, the pair have known each other since they were kids but did not realise when they fell for one another.
The couple who had their Roka ceremony on December 29 were dressed at their best in ethnic outfits and was slaying it.
The duo are often seen together in family events and they surely look cuties.
This snap of the pair had gone viral where both of them were twinning together in jungle safari outfits.
A statement issues by the family of the couple said that post their engagement they were seen spending time at the temple.
This snap of the pair speaks volumes about their love and respect for one another.
The couple reportedly even go to the temple together and are often seen in social gatherings together.
Isn't it true that when one falls in true love like Radhika, shape and size does not matter?
