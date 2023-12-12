Most talked about web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
The Railway Men- After a fatal gas leak from a Bhopal factory, courageous railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of a terrible tragedy.
Kaala Paani- The wrath of nature forces those whose fates have crossed over to battle for their lives.
The Crown S6- A sudden death of the king causes personal hardships as well as state issues to upend Elizabeth's seemingly peaceful life. She rises to become the heir apparent to the British throne.
Mumbai Meri Jaan- Ismail Kadri, a dedicated police officer and devoted family man, puts everything on the line including his own family—to stop organized crime from wreaking havoc on Bombay's dilapidated streets.
The Last of Us- A fearsome smuggler teams up with a young trainee to finish the assignment of carrying an adolescent through a post-apocalyptic world without getting hurt.
Citadel- The multinational spy organization Citadel has collapsed, and the memories of its operatives have been erased. Now, the formidable Manticore criminal gang is taking over the position of power.
Asur 2- Nikhil is a retired forensic expert who now lives a quiet but happy life with his wife and daughter. However, he and his mentor work together to capture a serial killer shortly after that.
Farzi- Sunny, a gifted artist, enters the cutthroat world of counterfeiting after creating the perfect counterfeit banknote.
