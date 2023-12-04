Most unique Telugu movies of 2023 that are a must-watch for every fan
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
The film Dasara, released on March 30, 2023, featured a star-studded cast including Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audiences praised its music and Nani's intense portrayal. It is now available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action-thriller Custody made its theatrical debut on May 12, 2023, in Tamil and Telugu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya's portrayal of a police constable drew attention, especially for his chemistry with Kriti Shetty. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, a romantic comedy released on September 7, 2023, featured Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It combined humour and emotional elements with each other which was thoroughly enjoyed by the Tollywood audience. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released on October 30, 2023, Tiger Nageswara Rao marked Ravi Teja's portrayal as a cunning thief in a cat-and-mouse game with the cops.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie introduced Nupur Sanon to Tollywood and featured Anupam Kher. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released on September 1, 2023, Kushi starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, captivating audiences with its romantic theme and popular songs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film garnered positive feedback from fans and critics alike. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Entities from Hindu mythology that are still alive
Find Out More