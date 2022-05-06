Mother's Day 2022 special: 5 Bollywood songs that are perfect for dedicating to your moms

As Mother's Day is already here, let's take a look at some emotional and beautiful Bollywood songs dedicated to moms that are apt to celebrate the occasion.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2022

Mother's Day Special songs

Celebrate Mother's Day Bollywood style with these songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maa from Taare Zameen Par

Maa from Taare Zameen Par is a favourite on Mother's Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meri Maa from Yaariyaan

Meri Maa from Yaariyaan is apt to dedicate to moms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meri Pyaar Ammi from Secret Superstar

Meri Pyaar Ammi from Secret Superstar is a good choice to dedicate to your mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai from Raja Aur Runk

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai from Raja Aur Runk is the best Mother's Day song ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aisa Kyun Maa from Neerja

Aisa Kyun Maa from Neerja is a beautiful song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com