Mother's Day: Top 10 Hottest Bollywood moms
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra was blessed with Maltie Marie Chopra in 2022. She is one of the hottest moms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt, the hottest mom was blessed with Raha on November 6, 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor is the prettiest mom to little Vayu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu is the pretty mom to Devi Basu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is a hot mommy to baby Neil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran is a pretty mom to daughter Radha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is a real hottie and has been blessed with twins.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illeana D'Cruz lately announced that she is pregnant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the hottest mommy to Taimur and Jeh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora is the hottest mother in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aashram hottie Esha Gupta beats the heat in bikinis
Find Out More