Mother’s Day 2023: Top 10 movies to watch with your mom

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Celebrate Mother’s Day 2023 by watching MOM streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Helicopter Eela on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We are Family is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don’t miss out on watching Nil Battey Sannata streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Add Netflix film Darlings to your watchlist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother India is classic and available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enjoy Mother’s Day watching Secret Superstar on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sky Is Pink is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika turns Bohemian Jane of the Jungle 

 

 Find Out More