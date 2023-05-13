Mother's Day 2023: Bollywood stars who lost their moms when they were very young

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi at the age of 21.

Janhvi Kapoor was left shattered before the release of her first film.

Shah Rukh Khan bared the pain of losing his mother at the early stage of his career.

SRK was a mummas boy and made a name in the industry without his mother’s support.

Sanjay Dutt lost his mother Nargis before his debut film.

Wife of Sunil Dutt, Nargis died of pancreatic cancer.

Prateik Babbar was 15 days young when his mother Smita Patil died.

Prateik still misses his mother and conducts NGO programs in remembrance of his mother.

Arjun Kapoor suffered the loss mother at the initial stage of his career.

Before his debut movie Ishaqzaade, Arjun lost his mother Mona Kapoor first wife of Boney Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was only 16 years old when his mother passed away.

