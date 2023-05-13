Mother's Day 2023: Bollywood stars who lost their moms when they were very young
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi at the age of 21.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor was left shattered before the release of her first film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan bared the pain of losing his mother at the early stage of his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK was a mummas boy and made a name in the industry without his mother’s support.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt lost his mother Nargis before his debut film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wife of Sunil Dutt, Nargis died of pancreatic cancer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prateik Babbar was 15 days young when his mother Smita Patil died.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prateik still misses his mother and conducts NGO programs in remembrance of his mother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor suffered the loss mother at the initial stage of his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before his debut movie Ishaqzaade, Arjun lost his mother Mona Kapoor first wife of Boney Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput was only 16 years old when his mother passed away.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mother's Day: Top 10 Hottest Bollywood moms
Find Out More