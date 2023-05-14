Mother's Day 2023: new moms who will celebrate the special day for the first time
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Mother’s Day is a very special day for moms as well as for their children.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These actresses were blessed to be moms last year and will celebrate this special day for the first time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. She is embracing motherhood and enjoying the phase.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy in August last year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy in April 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu gave birth to a girl on 12th November 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauhar Khan became a mother just a few days back welcoming a boy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika Sengar was blessed with a baby girl in May 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharati Singh was blessed with a baby boy on 3rd April 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 biggest Indian hits at Pakistan box office
Find Out More