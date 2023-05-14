Mother's Day 2023: new moms who will celebrate the special day for the first time

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Mother’s Day is a very special day for moms as well as for their children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These actresses were blessed to be moms last year and will celebrate this special day for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. She is embracing motherhood and enjoying the phase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy in August last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy in April 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu gave birth to a girl on 12th November 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauhar Khan became a mother just a few days back welcoming a boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kritika Sengar was blessed with a baby girl in May 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharati Singh was blessed with a baby boy on 3rd April 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 biggest Indian hits at Pakistan box office

 

 Find Out More