Mothers Day 2023: Single fathers who are proud mommies of their children

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Tusshar Kapoor plays a dual role of father and mother for his son.

Hrithik Roshan is a doting father and mother to his two sons after separating from Sussanne Khan.

Karan Johar is a proud father-mother to twins Roohi and Yash.

Film producer Boney Kapoor also turned mother to his 4 kids including Janhvi and Arjun.

Anurag Kashyap is a father and mother both for his daughter Aaliyah.

Chandrachur Singh took a break from his career to raise his son.

Kamal Haasan is a single father to Shruti and Akshara.

Rahul Dev solely raised his son after his wife passed away.

Rahul Bose adopted 6 children and is a proud parent to all of them.

