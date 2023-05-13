Mothers Day 2023: Single fathers who are proud mommies of their children
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Tusshar Kapoor plays a dual role of father and mother for his son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan is a doting father and mother to his two sons after separating from Sussanne Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar is a proud father-mother to twins Roohi and Yash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Film producer Boney Kapoor also turned mother to his 4 kids including Janhvi and Arjun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap is a father and mother both for his daughter Aaliyah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrachur Singh took a break from his career to raise his son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan is a single father to Shruti and Akshara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Dev solely raised his son after his wife passed away.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Bose adopted 6 children and is a proud parent to all of them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP TV actresses who love vacationing on beaches
Find Out More