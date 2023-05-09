Mother's Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that celebrate moms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Tears will roll down your eyes as you play Aisa Kyu Maa from Neerja.

Janam Janam from Phata Poster Nikla Hero is a heartwrenching song.

Mumma Ki Parchai from Helicopter Eela is a song for moms of this generation.

Chunar from ABCD celebrates the constant support of moms in our lives.

You would want to hug your mommy singing Tujhe Sab Kuch Pata Hai Na Maa.

Jubin Nautiyal Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi has the right words to praise your mom.

Tu Kitni Acchi Hai is the first song that comes to mind when speaking of mother.

Maa Ka Phone Aaya is a hilarious number for mothers who are always concerned about their children.

Meri Pyaari Ammi from Superstar is the best song to dedicate to your mother.

Mumma by Kailash Kher is one of the best Mother’s Day songs.

