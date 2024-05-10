Mother's Day 2024: Sacrificing to Strict - 10 types of moms seen in Bollywood films
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
The Sacrificing Mother: Radha (Nargis) in Mother India (1957). She epitomised selflessness and resilience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Doting Mother: Devki (Sridevi) in Mom (2017). She fought fiercely to protect her stepdaughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Modern, Supportive Mother: Jaya (Dimple Kapadia) in Dil Chahta Hai (2001). She's a progressive mother supporting son's choice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Strict Traditionalist: Sumitra (Reema Lagoo) in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). She held traditional values high.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Overprotective Mother: Mrs. Kapoor (Kirron Kher) in Dostana (2008). She was overbearing and fiercely protective.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sacrificing Single Mother: Aai (Nutan) in Bandini (1963). She braces emotional struggles being a single mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ambitious Working Mother: Meeta (Sridevi) in English Vinglish (2012). Her character resonates with many modern moms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Unconventional Mother: Eela (Kajol) in Helicopter Eela (2018). She brings fresh perspective to motherhood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Protective Mother Bear: Shanta (Nirupa Roy) in Deewar (1975). No one can defend a child like mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Resilient Single Mother: Chanda (Swara Bhaskar) in Nil Battey Sannata (2016). Her determination wins hearts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Follow these Korean haircare rituals for long and strong hair
Find Out More