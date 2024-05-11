Mother's Day 2024: Top 10 most inspiring mommy roles played in Bollywood
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
Radha, played by Nargis, epitomizes the essence of maternal sacrifice and resilience in Mother India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sumitra Devi, portrayed by Nirupa Roy, stands as an emblem of maternal love and integrity in Deewar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paa saw Vidya, played by Vidya Balan, portrays a single mother who raises her son with progeria.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah in Darlings portrayed Shamshu, a mother who refuses to accept abuse, advising her daughter to take action against her abusive husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta in Masaba Masaba depicts a modern yet protective mother who supports her daughter through life's ups and downs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon in Mimi portrays a surrogate mother who embraces parenthood with unconditional love and resilience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kirron Kher's character in Khoobsurat epitomizes the ideal cool and supportive Punjabi mother, fostering an unfiltered relationship with her daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Usha in Lipstick Under My Burkha played by Ratna Pathak revovles around 4 women from the same neighborhood living secretive lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish tells the story of a housewife who decides to learn English to impress her family, played by Sridevi,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While not a movie, Sushmita Sen's character in Aarya embodies strength and resilience as a mother protecting her children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heeramandi and other Top 10 must watch OTT originals to watch this week
Find Out More