Mother's Day 2024: Top 10 most inspiring mommy roles played in Bollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2024

Radha, played by Nargis, epitomizes the essence of maternal sacrifice and resilience in Mother India.

Sumitra Devi, portrayed by Nirupa Roy, stands as an emblem of maternal love and integrity in Deewar.

Paa saw Vidya, played by Vidya Balan, portrays a single mother who raises her son with progeria.

Shefali Shah in Darlings portrayed Shamshu, a mother who refuses to accept abuse, advising her daughter to take action against her abusive husband.

Neena Gupta in Masaba Masaba depicts a modern yet protective mother who supports her daughter through life's ups and downs.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi portrays a surrogate mother who embraces parenthood with unconditional love and resilience.

Kirron Kher's character in Khoobsurat epitomizes the ideal cool and supportive Punjabi mother, fostering an unfiltered relationship with her daughter.

Usha in Lipstick Under My Burkha played by Ratna Pathak revovles around 4 women from the same neighborhood living secretive lives.

English Vinglish tells the story of a housewife who decides to learn English to impress her family, played by Sridevi,

While not a movie, Sushmita Sen's character in Aarya embodies strength and resilience as a mother protecting her children.

