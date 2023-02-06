Mouni Roy in grey brassiere is the perfect Valentine's Day look inside the bedroom

Mouni Roy's latest photos on Instagram are all things hot. Take a look at the same and start working out immediately. Check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Sultry

The Bengali beauty, Mouni is again back with a hot photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grey bra

Mouni flaunted her sexy body in a grey coloured bra which she teamed up with a black coloured sarong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Envy worthy abs

Mouni's abs will surely make you feel jealous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy

Isn't this shot of the actress too sexy?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarong goals

Mouni knows she has a body to die for and so wore a sexy sarong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sensational

Dress up like this on Valentine's night and make things spicy in the room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oomph

Mouni looks all things sultry in this shot and we can't stop staring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toned

The bong beauty inspires us to run to the gym now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angelic

The actress totally looks like an angel in this bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Mouni looks so stunning in this snap that one cannot stop staring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif's Top 10 glam looks we just can't get over

 

 Find Out More