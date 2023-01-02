Mouni Roy's date night snaps is all you need to swoon your bae

Mouni Roy is happily married to Suraj Nambiar. Check out their mushiest photos right here which will give you date night ideas with your bae.Source: Bollywood
Mouni was seen enjoying a date night with her husband Suraj Nambiar in the moonlight. She was looking very gorgeous in this frame.Source: Bollywood
The couple had a grand wedding back on January 27, 2022 in Goa. They married in Hilton resort.Source: Bollywood
Mouni got married as per Malayali and Bengali rituals and looked stunning as a bride.Source: Bollywood
For those who do not know Mouni and Suraj have been in a relationship since 2019.Source: Bollywood
The actress posted mushy snaps with her husband as they celebrated new year together.Source: Bollywood
The pair loves to travel, post mushy snaps and show to the world that true love exists.Source: Bollywood
The couple is often papped going for lunch and dinner dates. They enjoy each other's company.Source: Bollywood
The actress often shares sweet and romantic snaps with her husband which shell out couple goals.Source: Bollywood
Mouni's husband reportedly is a Dubai-based businessman who knows to keep his wife happy.Source: Bollywood
She has done many TV serials like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev to name a few.Source: Bollywood
