Mouni Roy's Top 10 looks that made fans go gaga

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Mouni Roy's latest snaps in a golden glittery saree is too good to be true.

Bengali beauty Mouni Roy posted sensuous images on social media in a golden saree.

In the caption, Mouni mentioned that she is always a saree girl.

Mouni Roy's saree has a lot of hazelnut gold work.

Mouni teamed up her saree with a neutral-coloured blouse.

Mouni Roy looked very hot in this golden saree that costed Rs 1 lakh.

Mouni Roy is a pro in her fashion sense and can wear anything like a goddess.

Mouni Roy loves to do photoshoots in a saree.

Offering prayers in a saree is something Mouni loves doing.

Mouni looks like an elegant dream in this frame.

