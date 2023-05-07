Celebs who dealt with trauma of losing children
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Moushumi Chatterjee has spoken about how she dealt with the loss of her elder daughter Payal. She was in coma due to Type 1 diabetes
Govinda was devastated when his four month old daughter who was a premature baby died
Shekhar Suman's son Aayush died at the age of 11 due to a heart disease
Veteran singer Asha Bhosale dealt with the pain of losing two children, Hemant and Varsha
Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj died in 2020. He has been unwell since some years
Late Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh son his young son Vivek to an automobile accident
Anuradha Paudwal lost her son Aditya to kidney failure. He was 35
Kabir Bedi's son Siddharth died by suicide at the age of 26 after being diagnosed with schizophrenia
Singer KS Chitra was bereaved when her daughter Nandana drowned in a swimming pool in the UAE
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta lost his son, Ayush, 19 who passed away after sudden illness
