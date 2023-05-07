Celebs who dealt with trauma of losing children

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

Moushumi Chatterjee has spoken about how she dealt with the loss of her elder daughter Payal. She was in coma due to Type 1 diabetes

Govinda was devastated when his four month old daughter who was a premature baby died

Shekhar Suman's son Aayush died at the age of 11 due to a heart disease

Veteran singer Asha Bhosale dealt with the pain of losing two children, Hemant and Varsha

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj died in 2020. He has been unwell since some years

Late Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh son his young son Vivek to an automobile accident

Anuradha Paudwal lost her son Aditya to kidney failure. He was 35

Kabir Bedi's son Siddharth died by suicide at the age of 26 after being diagnosed with schizophrenia

Singer KS Chitra was bereaved when her daughter Nandana drowned in a swimming pool in the UAE

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta lost his son, Ayush, 19 who passed away after sudden illness

