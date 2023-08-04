Move over Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, meet the future of Bollywood

These celebs are set to write bright future of BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Suhana Khan seems to be a promising actress already holding 2 projects in hand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor is a promising talent Bollywood will have in future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director in RARKPK and is said to make debut in Sarzameen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan Khan will pen Bollywood’s future as a writer and director. His first project is a web series titled Stardom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vedang Raina will make debut in The Archies and has already joined Alia Bhatt in Vasant Bala’s next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan’s cousin will make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s niece and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter is a talent to look forward to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan and has already become an audience favourite after her song Bijlee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alaya F has a bright future citing her movies U Turn and Freddy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will make a debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The ArchiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor has already bagged a project with Mohanlal and one with Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
