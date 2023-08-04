Move over Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, meet the future of Bollywood

These celebs are set to write bright future of Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Aug 04, 2023

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan seems to be a promising actress already holding 2 projects in hand.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is a promising talent Bollywood will have in future.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director in RARKPK and is said to make debut in Sarzameen.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan will pen Bollywood’s future as a writer and director. His first project is a web series titled Stardom.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina will make debut in The Archies and has already joined Alia Bhatt in Vasant Bala’s next.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin will make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan’s niece and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter is a talent to look forward to.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan and has already become an audience favourite after her song Bijlee.

Alaya F

Alaya F has a bright future citing her movies U Turn and Freddy.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will make a debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor has already bagged a project with Mohanlal and one with Karan Johar.

