Move over Animal beauty Triptii Dimri, 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr is the new national crush; check gorgeous pics 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Medha Shankr is trending everywhere and has become the talk of the town. 

Medha looks gorgeous in ethnic looks. And yellow looks so pretty on her, no? 

Medha has shared some really adorable pictures online. And she is an ace at captioning her posts.

She is a dog lover. Meet her pet pooch, Laila. 

She looks super cute when hangry, no? 

Look at that jawline of Medha Shankr. The side profile is lit. 

Medha has the prettiest smiles and is quite chic too.

Here's a picture of Medha enjoying winter. She's got that winter glow alright!

Saree seems Medha's favourite ensemble. 

Medha has shared some gorgeous photoshoots on her gram. 

She looks breathtaking, right?

She has worked in Beecham House, Shaadistaan, Dil Bekaraar and more shows and movies.  

Thanks For Reading!

