Move over Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri is the new National Crush, know her Anushka Sharma connection?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Despite having little on-screen time, Triptii is becoming more well-known and has more Instagram followers now that the movie has come out.
Recently, the actress celebrated the success of Animal on social media with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and other celebrities.
Tripti Dimri looked stunning in a pink floral dress and blue heels, drawing attention to her natural makeup and open hairstyle.
Fans showered her with praise for the post, which featured a single pink flower emoji. Many referred to her as the "National Crush."
A significant turning point in the story is marked by Dimri's portrayal of Zoya in Animal, which displays both her acting talent and adaptability.
There are tons of memes, tweets, and posts on the internet announcing Triptii Dimri as India's newest national crush.
According to recent reports, the gorgeous diva was dating Karnesh Sharma, the brother of actress Anushka Sharma.
The two were allegedly secretly dating, and after they stopped following each other on social media, rumors of their breakup surfaced.
