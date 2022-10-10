Cricketers with their daughters

We’ve all seen how Sara Tendulkar is ruling the roost on social media, but Sachin Tendulkar’s baby girl isn’t the only one grown up into a beauty. Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and more…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Sachin Tendulkar daughter

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is said to have Bollywood aspirations.

Source: Bollywood

Sourav Ganguly daughter

Sourav Ganguly’s daughter, Sana Ganguly, loves performing on the stage like her mother.

Source: Bollywood

Anil Kumble daughter

Anil Kumble’s daughter, Aruni Kumble, is also a trained dancer like Sana, besides a qualified CA.

Source: Bollywood

Kapil Dev daughter

Kapil Dev’s daughter, Amiya Dev, worked as an assistant director on Kabir Khan’s film, 83.

Source: Bollywood

Shane Warne elder daughter

Shane Warne’s elder daughter, Brooke, is an executive assistant and client relationship manager.

Source: Bollywood

Shane Warne younger daughter

Shane Warne younger daughter

Source: Bollywood

Steve Waugh daughter

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Afiridi daughter

Shahid Afridi’s has five daughters. Eldest Aqsa Afridi is engaged to star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Source: Bollywood

Waqar Younis daughter

Waqar Younis’ daughter, Maira Waqar, is a qualified doctor.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa, Namrata Malla and THESE 6 more Bhojpuri actresses' NET WORTH is as stunning as their oomph on screen

 Find Out More