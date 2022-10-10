We’ve all seen how Sara Tendulkar is ruling the roost on social media, but Sachin Tendulkar’s baby girl isn’t the only one grown up into a beauty. Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and more…Source: Bollywood
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is said to have Bollywood aspirations.Source: Bollywood
Sourav Ganguly’s daughter, Sana Ganguly, loves performing on the stage like her mother.Source: Bollywood
Anil Kumble’s daughter, Aruni Kumble, is also a trained dancer like Sana, besides a qualified CA.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Dev’s daughter, Amiya Dev, worked as an assistant director on Kabir Khan’s film, 83.Source: Bollywood
Shane Warne’s elder daughter, Brooke, is an executive assistant and client relationship manager.Source: Bollywood
Shane Warne younger daughterSource: Bollywood
Shahid Afridi’s has five daughters. Eldest Aqsa Afridi is engaged to star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.Source: Bollywood
Waqar Younis’ daughter, Maira Waqar, is a qualified doctor.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!