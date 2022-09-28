Hit movies rejected on by Ranbir Kapoor

These hit movies were first offered to Ranbir Kapoor but he refused them. Here’s a list. Check it out

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ranbir was offered a meaty role

Ram Leela

SLB wanted to cast Ranbir opposite Deepika. But he refused the film

Gully boy

Ranbir’s loss turned out to be Ranveer's gain once again. We all know why

Dilwale

Rohit Shetty wanted to cast Ranbir in the film

Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranbir was offered Ranveer Singh’s role

Delhi Belly

The film was critically acclaimed, Ranbir had refused this too

Bang Bang

We would have seen Ranbir in action mode if he had taken up the movie

2 States

Ranbir was offered Arjun Kapoor’s role and he didn't take it

Band Baaja Baarat

Ranveer Singh’s debut film first went to Ranbir Kapoor

