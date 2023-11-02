Movies Shah Rukh Khan rejected that went on to be blockbuster hits
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
3 Idiots which is one of the highest earning movies in the history of Bollywood was initially rejected by SRK due to scheduling conflicts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK was offered the role of the host in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire which he had to reject due to other obligations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which performed really well and went on to win several awards, was first offered to SRK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. went on to be the highest grossing movie of the year. The first choice of Munna Bhai in the movie was King Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par was also one of the movies that was one of the biggest hits of the year, the main role was offered to SRK but was given to Aamir Khan later.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh was offered the role of Bhuvan in Lagaan. He rejected it because of unknown reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger was also one of the franchises that SRK ended up rejecting due to creative differences and scheduling conflicts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar is a hit historical drama. The director Ashutosh Gowarikar wanted to cast SRK for the role which he couldn't accept due to unknown reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Robot, the role of Chitti was also first offered to Shah Rukh which he ended up rejecting due to major differences between him and the director.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI imagines Shah Rukh Khan in Avatar, Zombie and other multiverse and the result is stunning
Find Out More