Mr India to Adipurush, movies with the worst and best VFX in Bollywood history
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
VFX has been used in the Bollywood industry, longer than you are probably aware of. These are some of the movies that are an example of good and bad VFX movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr India was one of the first movies to use VFX in the movies and led the path for many others down the line.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since then we have seen many movies use VFX effects and their use has only increased over the period of time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jajantaram Mamantaram which was a part of childhood for many of us had very cartoonish VFX effects which not many liked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Flying Jatt was an action-comedy but we doubt having laughable VFX was a part of the script.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi was a fantasy drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others and was another one of those movies who’s VFX effects failed to impress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra. One, a superhero movie which gave its fans both astonishing and stupid VFX moments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 saw the double role of Aamir Khan which needed good VFX and the movie nailed it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaay had breathtaking visuals in the movie which was loved by the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra, which was released last year had 4500 VFX shots, one of the most in any movie, which just goes to show how much we have progressed in the category.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then came the release of Adipurush, which virtually reversed all the progress we have made in the category.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie received terrible reviews thanks to the VFX and the incorrect portrayal of the Indian gods.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal star Bobby Deol's intense fitness routine revealed; those abs don't come easy
Find Out More